9 Tri-City restaurants failed routine health inspections. 12 others get perfect scores

Nine of the 29 establishments inspected recently face re-inspections after failing to pass health standards. Twelve others earned perfect scores.
The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments, rating them on a 418-point system for cleanliness, food handling procedures and compliance with rules meant to prevent food-borne illness.
Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up face re-inspection. In some cases, those that earn clean scores on a re-inspection are still subject to additional visits.
Past inspection reports can be viewed at the district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the district, 509-460-4205.
These inspections are for the week ending Feb. 23.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Castilleja’s Bakery, 2120 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (65 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink, room temperature storage.
Foodies Brick and Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 20, second follow-up to Feb. 12 routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hot water temperature at hand sink insufficient, improper cooking temperature, risk control plan not followed correctly.
Kahlotus Korners, 102 Pasco-Kahlotus Road, Pasco, Feb. 21, routine (50 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, improper reheating temperature, no thermometer present.
Kimo’s, 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 22 routine (15 red 0 blue)
Notes: Hot water temperature at hand sink insufficient.
Nuevo Amanecer, 1411 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (45 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, consumer advisory not present on menu.
Sushi Ya, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine (40 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Tri-Poly Cafe, 2770 Crimson Way, Richland, Feb. 21, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding.
Viera’s Bakery, 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (75 red, 2 blue), Feb. 23 first follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow up: No violations noted.
Woo’s Teriyaki Grill, 1379 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 20, routine (70 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Applebee’s, 5303 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Bangkok Restaurant, 8381 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 22 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bombing Range Brewing Co., 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Feb. 17, first follow-up to Jan. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Costa Vida, 3015 Duportail St., Richland, Feb. 21, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Daily Harbor, 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 21, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
DBA Edible Arrangements, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 20, first follow-up to Feb. 1 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Feb. 21, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Hospitality Cafe-Sub, 2760 Crimson Way, Richland, Feb. 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ice Harbor at the Marina, 350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 17, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Island View Market and Deli, 1607 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Feb. 1 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High Coffee Cave, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, Feb. 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High DECA Store, 500 S. Dayton St., Feb. 20, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Shrub Steppe Brewing, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Feb. 17, first follow-up to Jan. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell, 5105 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Taco Time, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 30 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 25 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Water 2 Wine Cruises (Mobile), 708 Williams Blvd., Richland, Feb. 17, first follow-up to Jan. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
