Local

9 Tri-City restaurants failed routine health inspections. 12 others get perfect scores

By Wendy Culverwell

March 11, 2018 03:40 PM

Nine of the 29 establishments inspected recently face re-inspections after failing to pass health standards. Twelve others earned perfect scores.

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments, rating them on a 418-point system for cleanliness, food handling procedures and compliance with rules meant to prevent food-borne illness.

Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up face re-inspection. In some cases, those that earn clean scores on a re-inspection are still subject to additional visits.

Past inspection reports can be viewed at the district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.

Direct questions and concerns to the district, 509-460-4205.

These inspections are for the week ending Feb. 23.

Establishments requiring re-inspection

Castilleja’s Bakery, 2120 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (65 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink, room temperature storage.

Foodies Brick and Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 20, second follow-up to Feb. 12 routine (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Hot water temperature at hand sink insufficient, improper cooking temperature, risk control plan not followed correctly.

Kahlotus Korners, 102 Pasco-Kahlotus Road, Pasco, Feb. 21, routine (50 red, 2 blue)

Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, improper reheating temperature, no thermometer present.

Kimo’s, 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 22 routine (15 red 0 blue)

Notes: Hot water temperature at hand sink insufficient.

Nuevo Amanecer, 1411 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (45 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, consumer advisory not present on menu.

Sushi Ya, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 23, routine (40 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Tri-Poly Cafe, 2770 Crimson Way, Richland, Feb. 21, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding.

Viera’s Bakery, 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (75 red, 2 blue), Feb. 23 first follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow up: No violations noted.

Woo’s Teriyaki Grill, 1379 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 20, routine (70 red, 5 blue)

Notes: No active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

Applebee’s, 5303 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Bangkok Restaurant, 8381 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 22 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Bombing Range Brewing Co., 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Feb. 17, first follow-up to Jan. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Costa Vida, 3015 Duportail St., Richland, Feb. 21, routine (0 red, 2 blue)

Daily Harbor, 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 21, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

DBA Edible Arrangements, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 20, first follow-up to Feb. 1 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Feb. 21, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Hospitality Cafe-Sub, 2760 Crimson Way, Richland, Feb. 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Ice Harbor at the Marina, 350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 17, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Island View Market and Deli, 1607 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Feb. 1 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick High Coffee Cave, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, Feb. 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick High DECA Store, 500 S. Dayton St., Feb. 20, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Shrub Steppe Brewing, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Feb. 17, first follow-up to Jan. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Taco Bell, 5105 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Taco Time, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 30 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Feb. 21, first follow-up to Jan. 25 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Water 2 Wine Cruises (Mobile), 708 Williams Blvd., Richland, Feb. 17, first follow-up to Jan. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell

