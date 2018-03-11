They came from Mid-Columbia to Seattle to save lives

Firefighters from across the Mid-Columbia climbed the 788 feet to save lives.
They donned their gear, strapped a mask over their face and raced to the top.
Only this time their battle wasn’t against heat and smoke, it was against leukemia.
More than 45 firefighters from across the region took to social media to share their experiences with the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb.
The event brings more then 2,000 firefighters from across the world to climb the Columbia Center building, the tallest building the Pacific Northwest.
The goal is raising more than $2.65 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Benton County Fire District 2 shared shared a message from a firefighter who was proud of his team’s accomplishment of raising more than $8,000 for the society.
“Let’s hope the 40-year-old ticker holds out,” the firefighter joked.
Pasco firefighters shared a post from Jimmy McGrath, who was overwhelmed by the donations and support
“On a personal level, last year I did the climb in 66 minutes, which is worthy of ‘at least you finished.’” he wrote on Facebook. “Those words don’t sit well with me.”
After training, he brought his time down to 27.5 minutes.
Franklin County Fire District 3, Kennewick, Richland, Benton County Fire District 4, Hanford and other departments had firefighters climbing the stairs.
People can still donate money to their team or a firefighter through the stairclimb’s website, bit.ly/StairclimbDonation.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
