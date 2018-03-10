Llama drama in West Richland. Police ride to the rescue

It was a morning full of llama drama for West Richland police officers.
Officer Kevin Long shared his story about the seven llamas that were loose on the east end of Everett Street. It started with a call about a wayward herd at 10 a.m.
“After confirming they had indeed said ‘llamas,’ they informed us that these rogue South American camelids had now made their way onto Dodge Street and were heading towards the police department,” Long posted on Facebook.
Officer Jared Paulsen managed the head off the herd before they made their way to 38th Avenue and made the Saturday morning traffic wooly.
After the llamas brief attempt to head toward Van Giesen Street, officers managed to direct them back to the county.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
