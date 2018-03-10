Her teacher husband was killed by teens. It drove her to become an amazing teacher herself

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 51 She started teaching in honor of her husband. Now she is the inspiration Pause 37 This Tri-City firefighter is climbing to the top... literally 63 This program is developing young Tri-Cities girls to run the world 24 Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation 12 Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning 15 Bomb scare shuts down Prosser High School 61 These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials 15 Horse makes a red light escape in Kennewick 12 Drug task force search problem home in Pasco 25 Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kris Mars a teacher at Hawthorne Elementary began teaching to honor her late husband Bob Mars. She just won a Crystal Apple award for excellence in education. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Kris Mars a teacher at Hawthorne Elementary began teaching to honor her late husband Bob Mars. She just won a Crystal Apple award for excellence in education. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald