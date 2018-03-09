Plan to be on the highway this weekend? Troopers will be watching

The Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers — especially college students — to keep your eyes on the road, not on your phones.
Washington State University, the University of Washington, Gonzaga University and Whitman College start spring break this weekend. Many others schools are out starting March 23.
In Eastern Washington, troopers plan an extra emphasis on Highways 26 — the main route west from WSU in Pullman — and on Highway 195 — the main north-south route between Spokane and Pullman.
“These are two-lane highways that we want to bring awareness to when students are coming and going,” said Trooper Chris Thorson.
“The reason we focus on these two highways, is these highways don’t leave room for mistakes,” he said. “One student checking their Facebook status and they swerve in the other lane could cause a fatality. It is that scary.”
There were 525 people killed in car crashes in 2017, according to the state Department of Transportation. And there were almost 20,000 accidents related to distracted or impaired driving.
“I would say the three biggest things are distracted driving, bad passing and driving drunk or drugged (driving),” Thorson said.
“Please stay off your cellphone and be very careful when passing. A lot of our fatalities are from bad passing.”
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
