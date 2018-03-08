A line of of people wraps around the new location of Porter’s Real Barbecue at 1022 N. Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick on Thursday. Free barbecue was given away for the grand opening.
Local

BBQ fans line Columbia Center Boulevard for free lunch

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

March 08, 2018 12:25 PM

Fans of Porter’s Real barbecue lined up around the block in Kennewick on Thursday when the Tri-City restaurant served free food to celebrate its grand opening.

Porter’s launched as a food truck in Richland in 2014 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location at The Parkway in Richland a year later.

Helmed by brothers Porter and Reed Kinney, Porter’s opened a central kitchen at the Richland Airport in February and launched its second location at the former home of Fire & Brimstone Wood-Fired Eatery, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

porters
Richland brothers Porter and Reed Kinney are opening the second edition of Porter’s Real Barbecue at 1022 N. Columbia Center Boulevard.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a 10 p.m. closing on Friday and Saturday.

Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell

