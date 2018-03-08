BBQ fans line Columbia Center Boulevard for free lunch

Fans of Porter’s Real barbecue lined up around the block in Kennewick on Thursday when the Tri-City restaurant served free food to celebrate its grand opening.
Porter’s launched as a food truck in Richland in 2014 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location at The Parkway in Richland a year later.
Helmed by brothers Porter and Reed Kinney, Porter’s opened a central kitchen at the Richland Airport in February and launched its second location at the former home of Fire & Brimstone Wood-Fired Eatery, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
Never miss a local story.
Business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a 10 p.m. closing on Friday and Saturday.
Facebook readers: Add your Porter’s selfies in the comments.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments