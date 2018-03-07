Even a drone couldn’t find an escaping snowmobile thief

A wanted Hermiston man drove through town, farm circles and even up to a river to elude authorities Wednesday.
Naythan A. Olney, 36, skipped out on a December 2017 court date on charges of stealing snowmobiles and a travel trailer in January 2016, said officials.
The snowmobiles and trailer were stolen from a Kennewick storage lot.
A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy went to a Hermiston home Wednesday morning after hearing Olney was there, said Umatilla County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Roberts.
Never miss a local story.
Deputy Chris Daugherty was waiting for backup when Olney took off in a stolen 2017 Chevy pickup.
Daugherty chased him. Olney jumped a road at the intersection and went through an open field onto Bridge Road, heading west.
Umatilla police later spotted Olney and raced after him, but he drove into some farm circles off Powerline Road toward the interstate.
That’s when Olney dumped the truck near the river and started running toward the water, said Roberts.
Investigators used a drone to search the area but couldn’t spot him.
Olney was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a white-blue-green plaid shirt and a ballcap. He’s known to carry a handgun.
Roberts said people should not to approach Olney if they see him, instead call 911.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments