Local

A smooth finish in wood artistry

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

March 07, 2018 04:37 PM

Tyonia Wells, a member of the Tri-Cities Wood Carvers Association, works on sanding a smooth finish for the wood carving she made as a memorial for her daughter’s pet dogs.

The decorative box showing the two dachshunds will serve as a urn.

Wells said she plans to show the piece at the group’s 24th annual Artistry in Wood Juried Show and Sale held next weekend at the Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick.

The club meets at the Kennewick Senior Center on Wednesday’s 1-3 p.m. and Friday’s 9 a.m. - noon.

For more information watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

