A smooth finish in wood artistry

Tyonia Wells, a member of the Tri-Cities Wood Carvers Association, works on sanding a smooth finish for the wood carving she made as a memorial for her daughter’s pet dogs.
The decorative box showing the two dachshunds will serve as a urn.
Wells said she plans to show the piece at the group’s 24th annual Artistry in Wood Juried Show and Sale held next weekend at the Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick.
The club meets at the Kennewick Senior Center on Wednesday’s 1-3 p.m. and Friday’s 9 a.m. - noon.
