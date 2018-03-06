Richland cougar sighting, coyotes too. Here’s what you can do

A cougar sighting this week in south Richland has residents chatting on social media, raising the alert with their neighbors.
And recent coyotes spotted near Canyon Lakes and Badger Mountain are drawing similar online concerns.
Though it’s common for people to think mountain lion sightings tend to pick up in the spring, that’s not quite the case.
Jeff Bernatowicz, a state biologist, said there’s not a typical time that young cougars split off from their mothers to rove on their own. They also don’t hibernate, so they eat and breed year-round.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s totally random,” said Bernatowicz, with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife in Yakima.
If you happen to see one, state biologists recommend enjoying the sight.
However, if the cat gets too close or the situation goes south, the state recommends standing up tall and not running away. Make as much noise as you can to chase the animal off.
If you see one on Badger Mountain, call Benton County Parks at 509-736-3053. Otherwise, report them to the state wildlife hotline at 877-933-9847.
Neighbors on the private social media site Next Door were talking about a cougar crossing Keene Road near the Yoke’s in south Richland.
Yoke’s manager Steve Beckman said he hadn’t heard of anyone seeing a cougar nearby.
“Given the amount of homebuilding in this area, it’s not unbelievable, but gee whiz. I’d be surprised,” he said.
Given the amount of homebuilding in this area, it’s not unbelievable, but gee whiz. I’d be surprised.
Steve Beckman, Yoke’s manager
When it comes to coyotes, there’s been increased sightings and hand wringing among neighborhoods such as Canyon Lakes about how to handle them.
House cats have gone missing, and people are worried about their young kids.
There’s several ways to keep them from attacking children or pets, according to the state.
The animals are timid (unless protecting cubs), so the same tips apply: look big, act mean, make noise.
Beckman said he’s already found a dead coyote near his store. He called several agencies to come pick it up, but no one had time to respond, so he and store employees scooped it up and threw it away.
Beckman added it was the first time he’d seen a coyote near the store.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments