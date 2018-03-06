Local

Learn about your past. Genealogy meeting set in Kennewick

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

March 06, 2018 05:15 PM

A Tri-City woman who used genealogy and adoption records to connect with her birth family will speak March 14 in Kennewick.

Jan Seely and her daughter, Erika Young, will be the featured guests during Tri-City Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting.

The session starts at 7 p.m. at the Benton PUD auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave.

Seely and Young will talk about how they used research and records to find Seely’s birth family in Newfoundland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A beginning genealogy class runs from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Both programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 509-943-9322.

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation

View More Video