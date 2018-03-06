You can meet Burbank’s superintendent finalists at this forum

The Columbia-Burbank School Board will interview the two superintendent finalists during a special meeting Wednesday.
The meeting starts at 3 p.m. at Columbia High School.
The interviews will happen behind closed doors. However, a community forum with the finalists is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The board then will retreat back into a closed session at 7:45 p.m. at the district office, with no action expected afterward.
The two finalists are Todd Hilberg, principal of Selah High School, and Robert Bowman, principal of Harrison Middle School in Sunnyside.
A third finalist, Ellen Perconti, superintendent/principal of the Mary M. Knight School District in Elba, also initially was chosen, but she later withdrew from consideration.
The person ultimately picked will replace longtime Superintendent Lou Gates, who’s retiring at the end of the school year.
Gates announced his impending retirement last fall.
The district is working with Educational Service District 123 in Pasco to help with the search.
The new superintendent is expected to be chosen by the end of March and start at the beginning of July.
