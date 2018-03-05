Eat All About It: Kennewick hot dog joint coming back bigger than ever

A popular Kennewick hot dog restaurant reopens Tuesday with new owners, but the same anything-goes-on-a-dog menu.
Phil and Charity Forzaglia, owners of Richland’s iconic Eatz Pizzeria & Deli, purchased Between the Buns after its founders abruptly shut down last week.
Phil Forzaglia said the business will reopen Tuesday.
In April, it will reopen a second time with a expanded menu and hours. The new owners will honor Spotted Fox and other coupons.
For the balance of March, Between the Buns will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the same staff and the same elaborate menu boasting all the traditional hot dog toppings plus plenty of creative new ones too.
Think Jamaican relish, coleslaw, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, barbecue, cream cheese and mac‘n’cheese, which is now apparently a condiment.
In April, it will become Between the Buns & More, adding sandwiches and deli items borrowed from the Eatz menu to its lineup. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily except for Sundays, at 3902 W. Clearwater Ave.
The Forzaglias opened Eatz in a spot next to the now-closed Albertsons in Richland in mid-2016. It quickly became a destination for fans seeking authentic New York-style sandwiches and pizza.
The new and existing locations both offer delivery through UberEATS.
The couple have long eyed expanding into all three of the Tri-Cities. They intended to open in downtown Kennewick, but building issues forced them to drop that plan.
Between the Buns offered a second chance.
Forzaglia said the deal for the restaurant’s assets came together quickly. He is meeting with the landlord this week to discuss continuing the lease.
Between the Buns & More will carry much, but not all, if what’s available in Richland.
It won’t offer pizza because the Clearwater location doesn’t have the right equipment.
Between the Buns launched in 2008 as Tri-City Desert Dogs, a classic hotdog cart. Owner Melissa Olive and husband Thomas Smith renamed it “Between the Buns” after a customer contest and opened the brick-and-mortar version on Clearwater in June 2011.
Fans can follow the transition to the new owners on its Facebook page.
Between the Buns did its community proud in 2013 when it was the third place finisher in Esquire magazine’s “Eat like a man search for America’s favorite hot dog”.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
