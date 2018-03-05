Hitting those standards

Leo Gonzalez, an employee of Moreno & Nelson Construction in Walla Walla, lifts a piece of concrete curbing for removal Monday as part of an ADA sidewalk upgrade at the intersection of West 27th Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick.
The sidewalk project list to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards also includes South Union Street between 10th and 27th avenues, and other ramps along 27th Avenue between Ely and Olympia streets.
The work is a component of Kennewick's $1.8 million pavement program for 2017-18.
Bob Brawdy: 509-582-1548
Comments