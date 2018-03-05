Week in photos Mar. 4-10, 2018

March 5, 2018 - Tom Foster of Pasco shared his recent photo of a dust up between two deer near the intersection of Twin Bridges and Snively roads near West Richland. Foster said neither animal seemed injured in the scuffle, but the deer on the right seemed to be most dominate.
Courtesy Tom Foster
March 5, 2018 - Cora Villanueva and Ashton Chan unveil the “Madonna” statue in the Little Hearts of Remembrance Garden at Mueller’s Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. Chan organized creating the garden memorial for his Eagle Scout project, and Villanueva donated the statue in memory of her husband, Dr. Isagani Villanueva, a former Trios doctor. The area of the cemetery is for babies and young children.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
March 4, 2018 - Lillian Strong tosses out bird seed to feed ducks, geese and gulls as her grandparents, Pam and Troy Jahnke of Pasco, watch her on Saturday at the Waterfowl Habitat in Columbia Park in Kennewick. Temperatures should be good for outdoor excursions Sunday, with a predicted high of 52 degrees and mostly sunny skies according to the National Weather Service.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
March 4, 2018 - The McBee Grade project aims to clean up trash along the popular Horse Heaven Hills access road and trails.
Courtesy Paul Krupin
March 4, 2018 - Under Washington law, schools are generally gun-free zones. There is room for school employees to carry firearms for security purposes, provided they go through extensive training.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
March 4, 2018 - Former Richland High baseball player Bryan Winston, now the coach at Community Colleges of Spokane, talks to his team before they practiced at Richland High on Friday. The team was heading to Portland to play Clackamas Community College.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald