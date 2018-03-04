Oregon State Police believe speed and black ice contributed to a 20-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84, east of Pendleton, that closed westbound lanes for nearly 14 hours.
Oregon State Police believe speed and black ice contributed to a 20-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84, east of Pendleton, that closed westbound lanes for nearly 14 hours. Oregon State Police
Oregon State Police believe speed and black ice contributed to a 20-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84, east of Pendleton, that closed westbound lanes for nearly 14 hours. Oregon State Police

Local

20-vehicle pileup shuts down I-84 east of Pendleton

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

March 04, 2018 05:10 PM

Twenty vehicles were involved in the Saturday evening pileup that shut down westbound Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon for nearly 14 hours.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded near the top of Cabbage Hill about 6:20 p.m. after getting calls about multiple vehicles crashing.

The preliminary investigation showed speed and black ice contributed to the domino effect involving 13 passenger vehicles and seven commercial vehicles, like semi trucks, the state police reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photo_3
Oregon State Police believe speed and black ice contributed to a 20-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84, east of Pendleton, that closed westbound lanes for nearly 14 hours.
Oregon State Police

While the collision scene was near mileposts 223 and 224, the Oregon Department of Transportation ended up closing the westbound lanes between Ontario and seven miles east of Pendleton.

The report did not say how many people were injured, but said those needing treatment were either flown or taken by ambulance to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton and Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Multiple agencies worked through the night to clear the wreckage. Interstate 84 reopened at 8 a.m. Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation

View More Video