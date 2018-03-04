22 kitchens earn perfect health inspection marks. 12 did not

The Benton-Franklin Health District released results of 51 kitchen inspections for the week ending Feb. 16, 2018.
A dozen earned failing scores and face re-inspection, while 22 earned perfect scores.
The health district’s food safety team regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food retail and restaurant establishments in the Mid-Columbia. Kitchens are rated on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent food borne illness, such as cooking and storing food at the right temperature.
Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on most follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Past results are posted online at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call the health district at 509-460-4205, to report concerns or ask questions.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
3 Pueblos Meat Market (store/tortillas), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 15, routine (60 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, improper reheating procedures.
Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St., Pasco, Feb. 14, routine (65 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Davy’s Burger Ranch, 1305 Meade Ave., Prosser, Feb. 16, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Foodies Brick and Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 12, routine (75 red, 5 blue): Feb. 13, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risk, improper cooking temperature, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures. Follow-up: No violations noted.
Fresh Juice Me, 1825 Leslie Road, Richland, Feb. 16, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Hacienda Del Sol, 5024 N. Road. 68, Pasco, Feb. 13, routine (40 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, no thermometer present.
Homewood Suites, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 13, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, room temperature storage.
Kagen Coffee & Crepes, 270 Williams Blvd., Richland, Feb. 11, first follow-up to Jan. 31 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant II, 2724 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 13, routine (75 red, 11 blue), Feb. 14, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer. Follow-up: No violations noted.
Pho Le Vietnamese Cuisine, 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, Feb. 14, routine (25 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Seven Eleven, 4313 W. Court St., Pasco, Feb. 13, routine (35 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, thermometer not functioning.
Teriyaki Grill, 5325 N. Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 14, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
3 Pueblos Meat Market (meat), 1212 N. Fourth Ave, Pasco, Feb. 15, routine (20 red, 7 blue)
Anthony’s Restaurant, 550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Feb. 12, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Bamboo Gardens, 8021 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Baum’s House of Chocolates, 513 N. Edison St., Kennewick, Feb. 16, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 11, first follow-up to Jan. 21 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Costco Wholesale, 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 15, routine: Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), Deli (0 red, 0 blue), Food Court (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Cottonwood Elementary School, 16724 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Country Mercantile (tamale), 232 Creshloch Road, Pasco, Feb. 16, second follow-up to Oct. 26 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
DQ Grill & Chill, 1313 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 15, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Dax’s Bar & Grill, 1004 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 11, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Denny’s Restaurant, 1301 A George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 15, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick, Feb. 16, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, Feb. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Fiesta Foods (deli), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Feb. 15, third follow-up to Dec. 28 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Flamingos Fruit Cups, 618 Eighth St., Prosser, Feb. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Fred Meyer (bakery), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 14, routine ( 5 red, 0 blue)
Hot Spot Mini Mart, 7380 Road 170, Basin City, Feb. 16, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Indulgences Espresso, 5449 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Feb. 15, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
J’s Mesa Grocery & Deli, 102 First Ave., Mesa, Feb. 16, second follow-up to Nov. 8 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals On Wheels/Adult Service, 10 N. Washington St., Kennewick, Feb. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Panda Express, 5102 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 2909 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, Feb. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 125 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 15, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Porter’s Real Barbecue, 1851 Terminal Drive, Richland, Feb. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Lion Hotel, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco: Kiosk (5 red, 0 blue), Kitchen (10 red, 10 blue)
Seven Eleven, 1504 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Feb. 16, second follow-up to Nov. 15 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Some Bagels, 1317 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 15, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
The Patty Shack, 6850 Road 170, Basin City, Feb. 16 routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Three Margaritas, 627 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 11, routine (20 red, 5 blue)
Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Feb. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wong’s Chinese Gardens, 1520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 14, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Yummie Pho, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 11, first follow-up to Jan. 21 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
