Cora Villanueva and Ashton Chan unveil the “Madonna” statue in the Little Hearts of Remembrance Garden at Mueller’s Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. Chan organized creating the garden memorial for his Eagle Scout project, and Villanueva donated the statue in memory of her husband, Dr. Isagani Villanueva, a former Trios doctor. The area of the cemetery is for babies and young children. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald