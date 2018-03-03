Here is a chance to give back after all those miles on Badger, McBee

Looking for a chance to give back after taking in all those miles on Badger Mountain or the McBee Hill?
Here are a few chances to pitch in:
New Badger Mountain Trail under construction
Volunteers needed for four-hour shifts, Tuesdays through Sundays, with the hope of completing the new trail by March 30 near Badger Mountain Trailhead Park in Richland.
The new trail will make it easier for people to walk up Badger Mountain, bypassing the 65 steep steps at the beginning of the popular Canyon Trail. It also will give mountain bikers access to the trail system from Trailhead Park.
To help, send Jim Langdon an email at trailmaster@friendsofbadger.org. All tools are provided.
The goal is to open the new trail before the Badger Mountain Challenge endurance race.
McBee Grade cleanup project, Benton City
The Columbia Basin chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society is teaming up with the Bureau of Land Management Spokane Office and several local groups to clean up the road corridor and areas heavily used by gun enthusiasts along this popular Horse Heaven Hills route.
The cleanup is set for 9 a.m. to noon, March 17, at the McBee Trailhead, 19205 N. McBee Rd, Benton City. Gloves and bags will be provided, but dress warmly and bring your own water, snacks and gloves.
Meet at the BLM trailhead sign on McBee Grade Road south of Benton City at 9 a.m. We will disperse small groups to assigned areas. A carpool will meet at the Van Giesen Park and Ride in Richland at 8:30 a.m. Information: Chris Shafer at 509-536-1271.
Please pre-register at: www.volunteer.gov/results.cfm?ID=17219
