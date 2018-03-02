Caped crusader strikes in Richland

Batman takes a Thwack! at a few pins at Atomic Bowl in Richland during Junior Achievement’s 22nd Annual Comic Con Bowl-A-Thon on Friday. The caped crusader’s secret identity, at least on this day, is Angel Hernandez of CH2M Plateau Remediation Company. Comic Con Bowl-A-Thon is the biggest fundraiser for Junior Achievement’s southeastern region, which serves more than 12,400 local students. The event continues for two weeks, ending March 9 at Spare Time Lanes in Kennewick. For more info go to www.jawashingtonsewa.org
Comments