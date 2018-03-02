Caped crusader strikes in Richland

Batman bowls at Atomic Bowling during ther Junior Achievement's 22nd Annual Comic Con Bowl-A-Thon on Friday in Richland. Batman's secret identity is Angel Hernandez of CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company. Comic Con Bowl-A-Thon is Junior Achievement of Washington Southeastern Region's biggest event fundraiser to help bring JA programs to more than 12,400 local students. This will continue for a span of two weeks and it will end Friday, March 9 in Kennewick. For more info go to www.jawashingtonsewa.org Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald