Local

Benton first responders at scene north of Prosser

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

March 01, 2018 09:50 PM

Benton first responders are at the scene of an orchard north of Prosser.

Initial reports were that least one person was found dead and another critically wounded from gunshot wounds, according to initial reports.

West Benton Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that there was “heavy police activity along with fire and medical”, but didn’t say where.

“The incident has been minimized and there is no need to worry,” officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back for updates.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation

View More Video