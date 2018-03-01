Benton first responders at scene north of Prosser

Benton first responders are at the scene of an orchard north of Prosser.
Initial reports were that least one person was found dead and another critically wounded from gunshot wounds, according to initial reports.
West Benton Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that there was “heavy police activity along with fire and medical”, but didn’t say where.
“The incident has been minimized and there is no need to worry,” officials said.
