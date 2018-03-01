Richland City Manager Cindy Reents launches a bucket of concrete pieces from the existing city hall building into a half-filled concrete form Thursday at the new city hall construction site.
Blending new and old construction in Richland

By Bob Brawdy

March 01, 2018 05:32 PM

Richland City Manager Cindy Reents launches a bucketful of concrete pieces from the existing city hall building into a half-filled concrete form Thursday at the new city hall construction site.

The brief ceremony was designed as a symbolic fusion of the old location with the new $18.5 million facility.

The three-story, 40,000-square-foot building will consolidate city offices now in three aging buildings for about 90 employees.

Leone & Keeble General Contractors of Spokane is the general contractor.

It's expected to open in spring 2019 at 625 Swift Ave, near the Federal Building parking lot.

City project manager Darrin Sweeney, left, helped balance Reents during her throw as city employees Gail Everett and Joe Schiessl, far right, looked on.

