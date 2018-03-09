Pasco mom frustrated by investigation of toddler's waxed eyebrows

It’s been a month and a Pasco mom says she’s no closer to getting answers about what happened to her daughter at a Pasco daycare center.
She claims her toddler’s eyebrows were waxed at the Boys & Girls Clubs daycare run for students in Pasco’s New Horizons High School. Daycare officials deny that happened.
Investigators with the state Department of Learning and Pasco police are looking into claims that the 2-year-old’s eyebrows were waxed, leaving her forehead red and the hair missing.
Her mother Alyssa Salgado, 19, posted on Facebook before and after photos of her young daughter, sending the claim viral on social media. Her post was shared more than 24,000 times and received 17,000 reactions.
After that post, another mother, Glenda Cruz, posted about a similar experience with her son.
While several people have urged Salgado to get an attorney, the young mother of two says all she wants is for someone from the Boys & Girls Clubs to take responsibility for what happened.
Club officials have not talked with her but she’s been interviewed by Pasco police and state officials, she said.
Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren confirmed this week that officers are still investigating. And state officials did not returned calls on the status of their investigation.
Boys & Girls Club officials issued a statement five days after the initial reports Feb. 2, saying they had finished an internal investigation and found nothing to support the claims.
“The Boys and Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and immediately began an internal fact-finding,” they said. “After conducting staff interviews, reviewing documentation and inspecting the physical environment, the Boys and Girls Club has found these accusations to be unsubstantiated.”
Safety is the club’s primary concern, officials said. They said they won’t tolerate any of their employees acting illegally or inappropriately.
The alternative high school, operating on the Columbia Basin College campus, provides daycare for parents looking to get their high school diploma.
Salgado said she’s doing her coursework at home because she doesn’t want to take her children back to the daycare.
“That’s my kid,” Salgado said. “She’s a bright little girl and this shouldn’t have happened. The moms are on my side.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
