Her cremains were found in a Pasco alley. Officials want to get her home

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 01, 2018 01:21 PM

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office is close to finding the next of kin of an Oregon woman that died 12 years ago.

Since putting out a notice about the remains of morning, Coroner Dan Blasdel said he received a call from JoAnn Marie Bendel’s brother-in-law, who said he would take them if her son couldn’t be found.

Someone found a box with Bendel’s cremains in an alley at South Beech Avenue and East Butte Street.

They were turned over to Pasco police Monday night and then dropped off at the Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Bendel, who was born on April 25, 1946 and died in Oregon on Oct. 29, 2006, had four sons.

One of them may live in the Tri-Cities, officials said Thursday.

Along with Bendel’s name and birthday, there’s information for Neptune Cremation Service in Milwaukie, Ore., and Wilhelm’s Crematory of Portland.

When the coroner’s office receives remains, they check criminal databases, along with databases that search court documents and utility bills.

Both came away empty, Blasdel said.

Death investigators who found officials in that state weren’t able to find her death certificate, Blasdel said.

This isn’t the first time the coroner’s office has received mysterious remains. Two urns were mixed in with a Goodwill donation last year.

Anyone who knows about Bendel’s family still can call the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at 509-546-5885 or 509-727-3766.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

