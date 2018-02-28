McLoughlin Middle School holds nearly 1,200 seventh and eight grade students.
Pasco school threat linked to Sunnyside school shooting threat

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

February 28, 2018 02:27 PM

Pasco schools had their own scare today after social media posts warned of a possible threat to an unidentified school.

Officials said in a post that they immediately called Pasco police to investigate. Those officers linked the posts and possible threat to the threats made against Sunnyside High School on Tuesday.

At least one teen was arrested in that case.

Pasco schools said there are no legitimate threats to any school in the district.

The response comes on the heels of an explosive found at Prosser High School and threats at Kennewick and Grandview high schools.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

