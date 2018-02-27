Prosser nearing decision on new school superintendent

The Prosser School Board is holding a special meeting Wednesday to interview superintendent candidates.
The session starts at 8:30 a.m. in the staff development room at 1500 Grant Ave.
The public won’t be allowed to sit in; the school board is conducting the interviews behind closed doors.
While districts sometimes interview superintendent candidates out in the open, they’re allowed to do so in closed sessions.
Never miss a local story.
However, the board must make the hiring decision in public.
The candidate who’s ultimately chosen will replace longtime Superintendent Ray Tolcacher.
He officially retires at the end of the school year, but has been on leave since September.
Deanna Flores, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, is filling in as superintendent on an interim basis.
District officials haven’t revealed why Tolcacher is on leave, and he didn’t return calls when the move was made public.
Officials have said he didn’t violate any policies or laws and wasn’t being investigated for anything improper.
“The entire board wishes to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism which Dr. Tolcacher has provided the Prosser community over the last 25 years,” officials said in a September statement. “He has been a visionary leader and has worked hard to provide our children with quality educational experiences.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments