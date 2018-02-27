Free BBQ to launch new Kennewick restaurant

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:13 Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning Pause 0:16 Bomb scare shuts down Prosser High School 1:02 These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials 0:16 Horse makes a red light escape in Kennewick 0:13 Drug task force search problem home in Pasco 0:26 Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend 0:19 Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities 0:13 Fight at Pasco party leaves one dead 1:41 A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members 1:02 Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Richland brothers Porter and Reed Kinney will be giving away free barbecue, sides and a drink when they open the second edition of Porter's Real Barbecue. Their expansion project of a new Kennewick location at 1022 N. Columbia Center Boulevard is scheduled to open March 8. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Richland brothers Porter and Reed Kinney will be giving away free barbecue, sides and a drink when they open the second edition of Porter's Real Barbecue. Their expansion project of a new Kennewick location at 1022 N. Columbia Center Boulevard is scheduled to open March 8. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald