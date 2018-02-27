More Videos

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are expected to reopen by 1 p.m. after an early morning semi crash.
Local

UPDATE: I-90 reopens after almost 7 hours

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 27, 2018 12:09 PM

Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have reopened after seven hours while officials cleared away a messy wreck near Ellensburg.

Vehicles were allowed through starting about 1 p.m., the Washington State Patrol.

A semi truck lost control on that stretch of highway about 6 a.m. Tuesday, leaving its trailer across both lanes and its rear tires straddling a guardrail.

wsp
Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed for six hours Tuesday morning after a semi truck lost control near Ellensburg.
WSP

The truck appeared to be hauling some bundles of steel or or other metal.

It was snowing hard at the time of the crash, said investigators.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning

