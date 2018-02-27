UPDATE: I-90 reopens after almost 7 hours

Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have reopened after seven hours while officials cleared away a messy wreck near Ellensburg.
Vehicles were allowed through starting about 1 p.m., the Washington State Patrol.
A semi truck lost control on that stretch of highway about 6 a.m. Tuesday, leaving its trailer across both lanes and its rear tires straddling a guardrail.
The truck appeared to be hauling some bundles of steel or or other metal.
It was snowing hard at the time of the crash, said investigators.
