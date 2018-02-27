Say hello to Kennewick’s Man and Woman of the Year

A long-time attorney who helped soldiers get their legal affairs in order before heading to war zones, and a former elementary school teacher who uses her family’s business success to help at-risk children, are Kennewick’s Man and Woman of the Year.
Stephen T. Osborne and Marilee Eerkes were honored Monday night by the Kennewick Past Men of the Year Club and Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick at a banquet at Three Rivers Convention Center.
The Man of the Year program dates to 1946, when Lawrence Z. Scott was the first honoree. Woman of the Year dates to 1948, when Blanche Pratt was honored..
Osborne is a lawyer, Benton County District Court judge, retired Army Reservist and a past president of the Tri-Cities Water Follies organization.
Eerkes is a former teacher turned champion for literacy who co-chaired the 2017 campaign that quietly raised more than $4.5 million to construct a youth center for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Man of the Year
Osborne is a lifelong Tri-Citian whose father, Joe Osborne, was a well-known Realtor. The elder Osborne was Kennewick Man of the Year in 1972.
He was nominated by two former Kennewick Men of the Year, Bill Lampson (1990) and by Osborne’s long-time law partner, Fran Forgette (2001).
“Steve is among the first to roll up his sleeves and jump into the work at hand,” they wrote in their nomination..
Osborne was a senior partner with Rettig Osborne & Forgette LLP in Kennewick for 40 years before his 2015 appointment to the bench.
He also served 37 years in the Army Reserves. He served two tours of active duty, deploying to Saudia Arabia in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm, and to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in 2003-04.
At JBLM, he performed legal services for soldiers deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.
He concluded his military career as a lieutenant colonel in the JAG Corps.
He graduated from Central Washington University and earned his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.
His civic resume includes serving on the boards of Columbia Industries, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation, the Tri-Cities Visitor and Convention Bureau, the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce and Kennewick Kiwanis.
He was president of the Tri-Cities Water Follies in 1986 and 1987 and served on its board for eight years.
Woman of the Year
Eerkes, a former Hawthorne Elementary School teacher, was nominated by two former Kennewick Women of the year, Bev Abersfeller (2001) and Nancy Kerr (1993).
“Self-motivated, generous, and energetic, Marilee is a compassionate and consistent contributor to quality life in Kennewick,” they wrote.
Eerkes and her husband, Craig, (2006 Man of the Year), led the below-the-radar campaign that raised most of the money needed to construct the 23,000-square-foot Kennewick Clubhouse near Amistad Elementary.
Officials submitted building plans last week and will break ground in March.
She serves on the Boys and Girls Club board and has lent support to the Children’s Reading Foundation, First Presbyterian Church, the Kennewick Police Department’s Community Care Fund, the REACH Museum, the Tri-Cities Children’s Development Center, the Trios Hospital expansion, Young Life Tri-Cities and the inaugural George and Pat Jones Community Service Day.
She has previously been named an a “outstanding partner” by the Kennewick School District.
She combined her background as an educator with her passion for serving at-risk youth to champion the Sun Mart Reading Van, where she coordinated a team of volunteers to read to children and provide free books.
The Eerkes have owned Sun Power Energy since 1981.
Visit kmwoy.com to review past winners.
Kennewick Man and Woman of the year is distinct from the Tri-Citian of the Year program. Nominations for the regional program will be accepted tthrough April 1 and are available through tricitianof theyear.org.
The May 3 Tri-Citian of the Year banquet is sold out.
