A pair of Canada geese and other waterfowl paddle around partially submerged tumbleweeds clogging the Columbia River Monday following a weekend of extremely windy weather across the Mid-Columbia. The dislodged weeds seem to be on a path of continuing downstream until becoming waterlogged or stuck along the shoreline in shallow areas. The National Weather Service predicts Tuesday will have partly sunny skies, winds between 8-13 mph and a high around 48 degrees. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald