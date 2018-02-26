She was on her daily hike. Then the wind threw her to the ground

Wind toppled basketball hoops, sent trampolines soaring and injured the hip of a woman on Badger Mountain.
The woman, who was in her 70s, was on her daily climb of Badger Mountain when a gust knocked her over at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Her name was not released.
Wind gusts reached 43 mph this weekend.
Never miss a local story.
Benton County Fire District 1 and Richland Fire Department firefighters found her near the first bench on the Skyline Trail. She believed her hip was broken and wasn’t able to make it down the mountain.
They decided to carry her down the mountain using a two-wheeled litter.
Firefighters wheeled her down to a waiting Richland ambulance. She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, in Richland said Tracy Baker, public information officer for Benton Fire 1.
While her condition is not known at this time, she was able to talk with the firefighters as they brought her down the trail, Baker said.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments