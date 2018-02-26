Week in photos Feb. 25-Mar. 3, 2018

February 25, 2018 - Locals explore over 200 vendors during the 30th annual Regional Home & Garden Show at TRAC on Saturday. Along with the vendors are daily seminars such as “Team Granite or Team Quartz,” “Caring for Roses” and “Top 10 Features for your New Kitchen.” It runs through Sunday at TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free. Bring a nonperishable food item for a $1 discount.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
February 25, 2018 - Debbie Lentz sits inside her home in West Richland on Saturday. On Lentz’s coffee table is her AR-15 that she cut apart in support of the students in the latest school shooting in Florida.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
February 25, 2018 - Volunteers dig out a new trail section on Badger Mountain in Richland as hikers above them use the Canyon Trail that starts and ends at a steep set of rock stairs near Trailhead Park.
Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
February 25, 2018 - Jeremiah Cunningham, 16, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He is the Kiona-Benton City High School student accused of plotting to kill a classmate on Nov. 15.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 25, 2018 - Pasco High School’s wrestling cheerleading coach, Sandra Kerr, has been volunteering at Pasco wrestling events for 16 years. Kerr also works at Ochoa Middle School in Pasco as a library clerk.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
February 25, 2018 - Kamiakin's Alexa Hazel (22) looks to pass while being guarded by Seattle Prep’s Tamia Stricklin (14) and Emily Petro (22) during a 3A regional girls basketball game Friday at Chiawana High School in Pasco. Kamiakin beat Seattle Prep 73-57.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald