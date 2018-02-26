Columbia Drive disruptions will pay off for drivers, pedestrians

Drivers along Kennewick’s Columbia Drive will see a better roadway soon, thanks to a paving and standards compliace project.
Work crews are upgrading sections of sidewalk along the road to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards.
It’s part of the preparation for repaving the stretch between Fruitland Avenue and the double roundabouts at Highway 395.
The sidewalk work is a component of Kennewick’s $1.8 million pavement program for 2017-18.
The project list also includes South Union Street between 10th and 27th avenues, and to 27th Avenue between Ely and Olympia streets.
Any time the city upgrades streets, it also brings the neighboring sidewalks up to ADA code.
The Columbia Drive sidewalk upgrades includes revamping 13 ramps, 20 sections of concrete and two driveways to make them accessible for people who use wheelchairs.
Granite Construction is the lead contractor for the pavement program. Moreno & Nelson Construction is the subcontractor hired to perform the sidewalk work.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments