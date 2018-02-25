Tri-City firefighters are saving you money. Here’s how

The hoses are blasting water at their target, and fire crews are suited up in full gear.
The scene is enough to grab the attention of anyone driving by the Pasco Fire Department headquarters on Ainsworth Street.
But rather than extinguishing a neighborhood blaze, the firefighters are taking part in a program that benefits the community and local fire districts.
All while saving money.
The firefighters are the second class of recruits taking part in a local training academy that started last year.
This year, Richland recruits are joining those from Pasco.
It is a cost-saving switch for departments, which had been sending recruits to the Washington State Patrol’s academy in North Bend.
“It’s an expensive proposition,” Pasco’s Deputy Fire Chief Dave Hare said of training away from the area. “When we get them back from North Bend, they spend another couple of weeks getting used to the equipment and the area.”
This change allows the department to cut training costs for its nine new recruits in half. Hare said the switch saved his department $27,000.
Richland’s savings come in around $7,000.
Better than North Bend
While the savings are nice, Hare and Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington said a local training center is better for the recruits.
In particular, they get to spend the 12-week training class working with the people they will respond to fires with, Hare said.
“We’re building those relationships now,” he said. “It’s a giant leap forward.”
The local academy uses the best available science to fight fires, Huntington said.
That’s something the Richland chief said he doesn’t see at other training academies, including the state academy, where much of the training revolves around firefighting tactics discovered in the early part of the last century.
“There’s a lot more science out there dictating good fire supression tactics,” Huntington said.
The Pasco department started its local academy last year when it needed to bring on eight firefighters to help staff Station 84.
The new fire station in the Riverview area helps meet the department’s goal of getting to any emergency within six minutes.
The former Franklin County Fire District 3 facility at 1208 Road 48 was brought online Nov. 1 to hold the academy.
A 10-week success
Officials called the 10-week academy a success. When they added another nine firefighters, they followed the same process.
At the same time, Richland said it needed to train three recruits to replace retiring firefighters.
Training locally isn’t a new idea. Richland used to hold a local academy before North Bend became a more practical choice.
After Pasco’s success, Huntington decided to add his recruits to the next class.
“It takes the same amount of staff whether you have one recruit or nine recruits,” Huntington said. “It makes sense to share the cost of the academy.”
Most of the recruits have experience in other departments, and when they finish their 12-week course, they will need to pass the state accreditation test.
The departments anticipate continuing and expanding the partnership with other fire departments.
“The Tri-City area fire departments have collaborated a lot over the years,” Huntington said. “I’m really excited about the opportunity.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
