Can’t get to the grocery store? This app brings the store to you

Don’t have time to run down to Safeway to pick up the last ingredients for tonight’s dinner?
Well starting next week, a new service is hoping to help you out starting Feb. 28.
Instacart will allow customers to buy items from Albertsons, Safeway, Costco, Cash and Carry and Petco.
Customers log on to the Instacart website or the phone app and start ordering the items they want. You get a selection of delivery times to pick from.
Andrea Toch, a company spokeswoman, said the orders always come within a day, and can come as early as an hour.
The cost of delivery depends on the size of the order, though for orders of $35 or more, the fee is $5.99.
Your order has to be at least $10.
The service offers a subscription service for an annual fee of $149, or $14.99 a month.
A subscription lets you make orders without an additional charge.
“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Kennewick area,” said Michelle McRae, general manager. People using the service the first time can enter the code HIKENNEWICK when they’re checking out to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, along with free delivery.
Specifically, the service is opening up in seven zip codes including: 99301, 99336, 99338, 99352, 99353 and 99354.
Like Uber Eats and other similar services, Instacart relies on independent contractors to buy groceries and deliver them to you.
They are looking to hire about 100 people to buy the items and drop them off.
The company made headlines when it cracked a $3.4 billion value at the end of a $400 million campaign.
People interested in applying can go to shoppers.instacart.com.
Instacart started in 2012 in San Franscisco, is in 200 markets, up from 30 last year. The company made headlines when it cracked a $3.4 billion value at the end of a $400 million campaign.
It’s also had problems with drivers becaues of cuts in pay, tips changes and suspending some services in areas in 2016 and 2017.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
