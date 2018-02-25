The election mailers ruffled feathers. Here’s the surprising information they revealed

Remember the mailers with voting record data that irked some Pasco residents amid the recent school levy election?
They’ve yielded some useful and surprising data that campaign leaders say could significantly help future school measures.
“The whole purpose — the whole point — was to have an extra tool in our tool belt for the next bond,” said David Jones, one of the campaign leaders.
And now they do, he said.
Never miss a local story.
Jones is part of Pasco Citizens for Better Schools, the campaign committee that sent the postcards.
While the committee works to promote Pasco School District levy and bond measures, it’s separate from the district.
The group sent four different versions of the mailers to 8,237 homes before the Feb. 13 levy election.
They were part of a study, with the aim of measuring the effectiveness of campaign mailers and potentially improving voter turnout.
Our obligation is to find out what works here. I don’t like upsetting people. I’m a nice guy and don’t like making people angry. (A small portion) of Pasco is deciding these issues, and our job is to increase that, in a targeted way.
David Jones, Pasco levy campaign leader
All four versions had information about the levy on one side and a “voter report card” on the other.
In the first version, the report card listed the names of the household’s registered voters and how many times they’d voted recently.
The mailer didn’t say how each person voted, meaning whether they voted “yes” or “no” on a specific measure or supported a specific candidate.
But it did say whether they cast a ballot in the five most recent elections.
The second version compared the recipients’ voting records to neighboring precincts.
The third compared them to several unnamed neighbors.
And the fourth compared them to several neighbors by name.
The committee also designated a control group, which didn’t get a mailer at all.
All that “report card” data — including voter names, addresses and voting records — is public under state law. And it’s not uncommon for political parties and groups to request it.
But seeing it arrive in mailboxes alarmed some residents. The version comparing to named neighbors drew particular criticism.
The Herald heard from several upset residents, including one who raised privacy concerns in a letter to the editor.
“Today, more than ever, all must be concerned with the dissemination of private/personal information, especially when it is printed on mailers sent to our neighbors,” Barbara Storms wrote.
The Franklin County Auditor’s Office and the Pasco School District — both of which had nothing to do with the mailer — also fielded complaints.
So did Papa John’s Pizza, whose logo was on the mailer. The company didn’t know about the voting history data and didn’t approve it, Jones said.
The idea for the mailer came about as Pasco Citizens for Better Schools researched the effectiveness of sending out campaign literature.
Mailers are an expensive undertaking — the Pasco group spent more than $5,600 on the levy mailers, according to the latest campaign finance data — so it’s beneficial to know whether they work. During the November bond campaign, mailers seemed to have an impact, but the committee didn’t have a control group and couldn’t tell for sure.
In its research, the group came across a 2008 study that examined the effect of social pressure on voter turnout. It found that mailers including the voting histories of named neighbors could lead to a big bump.
And that was tough to ignore.
In the November general election, when the bond was on the ballot, voter turnout in Franklin County was about 35 percent — lower than Benton County’s turnout of nearly 38 percent and the state’s 37 percent.
The bond passed by just seven votes.
Our belief is that the vast majority of people in Pasco, and the Tri-Cities for that matter, are yes voters. They support schools. If we can improve turnout overall, we can improve our approval rate.
David Jones, Pasco levy campaign leader
“Our belief is that the vast majority of people in Pasco, and the Tri-Cities for that matter, are yes voters. They support schools. If we can improve turnout overall, we can improve our approval rate,” Jones said.
The study got the committee thinking: what if it wasn’t social pressure, but instead a spirit of healthy competition — the impulse to beat a video game high score, for example, even if you don’t know who earned that score — that inspired the turnout bump.
And if that was the case, could mailers be used to create a sense of competition that would increase turnout?
They did their own study to find out, sending the mailers to pro-school precincts.
Here’s what they found: Each of the four versions of the mailer corresponded to an increase in voter participation compared to the control group.
The second version, which compared the recipient’s voting history to nearby precincts, was the least effective. But it still correlated to a bump, with turnout at 37.8 percent, compared to 36.5 percent in in the control group.
The first version, which listed only the recipient’s own voting history, did better, with turnout at 38.2 compared to the control group’s 36.5 percent.
The fourth version — which listed the recipient’s history compared to several named neighbors — did better still, with turnout at 39 percent.
But it was the third version — the healthy competition version, which listed the recipient’s history compared to unnamed neighbors — that did the best.
That group’s turnout was 41 percent — 4.5 percentage points higher than the control group.
“The lesson learned is that we can increase turnout significantly in targeted precincts by using this anonymous, healthy competition model — where we show them their own voting histories compared to anonymous neighbors,” Jones said. “I think that works, and it’s something we’d like to keep doing.”
The lesson learned is that we can increase turnout significantly in targeted precincts by using this anonymous, healthy competition model — where we show them their own voting histories compared to anonymous neighbors.
David Jones, Pasco levy campaign leader
The group doesn’t plan to use the named neighbors version in future elections.
While the committee anticipated some push back, leaders didn’t expect people to be quite so upset, Jones said.
He did note that the complaint rate was low. The committee got about a dozen direct complaints through Facebook, and about 100 people — mostly from the group who received the named neighbor version of the mailer — opted out of future report card mailings. That was out of thousands who got a mailer.
“Our obligation is to find out what works here,” Jones said. “I don’t like upsetting people. I’m a nice guy and don’t like making people angry. (A small portion) of Pasco is deciding these issues, and our job is to increase that, in a targeted way.”
The Feb. 13 school levy was a success. The measure passed with 60 percent approval. That was a smaller percentage than some of the other Mid-Columbia school districts’ levies received but it was the best levy results in Pasco in several years.
In a statement, the committee said it was looking to the future with its mailer.
“Recent press coverage has implied that our strategy was not successful. It was. Since reorganizing in 2017, our committee has celebrated two back-to-back supermajority victories, and the approval rate of the 2018 levy represents a six-year high,” the statement said. “This success is attributable to our research-based campaign strategies, and we’re not afraid to pursue research of our own. Levies are easy; we didn’t conduct this study to win the levy — we did it to win the next bond.”
Another bond isn’t on the immediate horizon. But those measures, which pay for construction projects, generally are more difficult to pass than levies because they require supermajority approval.
Levies require only 50 percent approval.
Pasco Citizens for Better Schools still is compiling and analyzing data from its mailer study. It hopes to publish the results in a peer-reviewed journal.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments