10 fails, 26 perfects on a busy week of restaurant inspections

Ten of 53 establishments in this week’s kitchen inspection report earned failing scores.
Another 26 earned perfect scores on the 418-point rating system, including four who were being re-inspected, according to results released for the week ending Feb. 9.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team regularly inspects retail food establishments for compliance with food safety and sanitation laws.
Those earning 25 or more of the critical red violations on routine inspections or 10 or more on a follow-up face re-inspection in most cases.
Past inspection results can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Ace Sushi, 4904 N. Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 13, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Bruchi’s, 4303 Clemente Lane, Pasco, Feb. 5, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Chiloe’s Corner 12 Step Cafe, 102 E. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 5, routine (60 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures.
Horse Heaven Saloon, 615 Sixth St., Prosser, Feb. 9, first follow-up to Dec. 14 routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
New Horizons High School, 2020 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Feb. 7, routine.
Notes: Improper hand washing.
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Feb. 9, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Shakey’s Pizza, 4525 N. Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 7, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Feb. 5, routine (50 red, 10 blue), Feb. 6, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no water at hand sink, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow-up: No violations noted.
Tortilleria Las Palmas, 1108 W. Sylvester St., Feb. 7, routine, Meat (25 red, 3 blue), Store/Tortilla (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: (Meat) Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, no valid permit, (Store/Tortilla) Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, no valid permit.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
24 Bones Chiropractic, 10121 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
4th Base Pizza & Wings, 20 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, Feb. 6, first follow-up to Jan. 23 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ace Sushi, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Feb. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Feb. 5, second follow-up to Dec. 22 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Atomic Ale Brew Pub & Eatery, 1015 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 7, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Bonefish Grill, 133 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 6, routine (5 red, 10 blue)
Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser, Feb. 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Carmichael Middle School, 620 Thayer Drive, Richland, Feb. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Clover Island Inn, 435 N. Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 2, first follow-up to Jan. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Delta High School, 5801 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, Feb. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, Feb. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Eatz Pizzeria & Deli, 1308 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 9, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Emerson Elementary School, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, Feb. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Fred Meyer, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 9, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Head Start/Central, 3203 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Feb. 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Isaac Stevens Middle School, 1120 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, Feb. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jack in the Box, 2722 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 9, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Jack in the Box, 49 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Feb. 9, first follow-up to Jan. 3 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jimmy John’s, 3107 W. Kennewick, Feb. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St., Feb. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Knutzen’s Specialty Steaks, 6404 W. Court St., Pasco, Feb. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Masala Indian Cuisine, 3321 W. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 6, first follow-up to Nov. 28 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84, Pasco, Feb. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Parkside, 253 Margaret St., Pasco, Feb. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave, Feb. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco Pita Pit, 4525 Road 68, Feb. 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Round Table Pizza, 3300 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 6, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Sister to Sister, 10 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Feb. 9, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 5204 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 10 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Feb. 9, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Feb. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 1323 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 9, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
The Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Feb. 9, first follow-up to Dec. 14 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Espresso, 898 Stevens Drive, Richland, Feb. 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Walmart Supercenter, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Feb. 7, routine: Bakery (5 red, 0 blue), Deli (5 red, 10 blue), Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue)
Wine O’Clock, 548 Cabernet Court, Prosser, Feb. 9, first follow-up to Dec. 22 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
