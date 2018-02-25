Don’t let this happen at your house, say West Richland police

Gusty winds caused trouble in the Tri-Cities on Sunday for residents who failed to secure their belongings.
West Richland police reported that a basketball hoop was blown over, going through a car windshield. On Keene Road, a gust of wind sent a trampoline over the fence, they said.
The National Weather Service forecast wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the Tri-Cities.
A wind advisory was in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday as a cold front traveled over the Mid-Columbia.
National Weather Service data showed the wind picked up around 2 a.m. Sunday, with gusts of 38 mph reported between 8 and 10 a.m. at the Pasco airport and a gust of 47 mph reported about 7 a.m. at the Richland airport.
The wind should die down some Sunday evening, but gusts of up to 24 mph were forecast overnight. Only a light breeze is expected on Monday.
West Richland police offered some advice to residents to guard against wind damage.
They should turn their trampolines upside down and place a weight on top, police said. Basketball hoops should be lowered to the ground.
Residents with above-ground pools can leave some water in them to anchor them to the ground, they said.
More snow was falling Sunday in the mountains.
Chains were required on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass from the early morning until about noon Sunday. The trip over the Cascade Mountains was taking about an extra 30 minutes at noon, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service predicted 5 to 9 inches of snow Sunday afternoon as temperatures were expected to fall to 25 degrees by 5 p.m., with another 1 to 3 inches of snow Sunday night at the pass.
Travelers on Interstate 84 headed east from the Tri-Cities should expect 3 to 5 new inches of snow accumulating Sunday near Meacham, Ore., and another 1 to 3 inches possible overnight, according to the weather service.
