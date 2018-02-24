DUI suspected. Richland man crashes near Pasco’s Road 100

A Richland man is accused of driving under the influence after his car crashed into another on Interstate 182.
Eduardo Gonzalez, 22, of Richland was driving west on Interstate 182 near the intersection of Road 100 in Pasco just before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
His Acura crossed all westbound lanes to hit another westbound car, a Chevrolet Bolt driven by Andrew Brickey, 37, of Pasco, according to the state patrol.
Gonzalez was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, but Brickey was not hurt, according to police reports.
