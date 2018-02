Locals explore over 200 vendors during the 30th annual Regional Home & Garden Show at TRAC on Saturday. Along with the vendors are daily seminars such as “Team Granite or Team Quartz,” “Caring for Roses” and “Top 10 Features for your New Kitchen.” It runs through Sunday at TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free. Bring a nonperishable food item for a $1 discount. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald