Tri-City 911 centers to merge this summer. It’s taken a decade

Benton County Emergency Services expects to start fielding 911 calls from Franklin County in July, following a decade-long effort to unite two dispatch operations into one.
Chris Skinner, Richland’s emergency services chief and manager of BCES, told the agency’s board this week that the first transitional dispatcher will join the team March 5.
Another eight dispatchers are going through background checks.
The Southeast Communications Center, or SECOMM, is fully staffed, he said.
Franklin County and the city of Pasco are each paying a $1 million buy-in fee to join the SECOMM system and are paying the ongoing transition costs.
The consolidation was driven by rising use of mobile phones, which can transmit emergency calls to the wrong dispatch centers, and by Franklin County’s obsolete dispatch equipment.
