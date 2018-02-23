Rachel Applebaum of Benton City redirects the puck into the goal while practicing with Brad Senner of Pasco Friday afternoon at the outdoor roller hockey rink at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick. The two friends both coach and play on recreation league hockey teams in the Tri-Cities. The National Weather Service predicts windy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend travelers on mountain passes should be prepared for snow and possible hazardous driving conditions.
Rachel Applebaum of Benton City redirects the puck into the goal while practicing with Brad Senner of Pasco Friday afternoon at the outdoor roller hockey rink at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick. The two friends both coach and play on recreation league hockey teams in the Tri-Cities. The National Weather Service predicts windy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend travelers on mountain passes should be prepared for snow and possible hazardous driving conditions. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Rachel Applebaum of Benton City redirects the puck into the goal while practicing with Brad Senner of Pasco Friday afternoon at the outdoor roller hockey rink at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick. The two friends both coach and play on recreation league hockey teams in the Tri-Cities. The National Weather Service predicts windy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend travelers on mountain passes should be prepared for snow and possible hazardous driving conditions. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Redirected goals

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

February 23, 2018 06:07 PM

Rachel Applebaum of Benton City redirects the puck into the goal while practicing with Brad Senner of Pasco on Friday afternoon at the outdoor roller hockey rink at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick.

The two friends coach and play on recreation league hockey teams in the Tri-Cities.

The National Weather Service predicts windy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend travelers on mountain passes should be prepared for snow and possible hazardous driving conditions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Horse makes a red light escape in Kennewick

View More Video