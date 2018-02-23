Redirected goals

Rachel Applebaum of Benton City redirects the puck into the goal while practicing with Brad Senner of Pasco Friday afternoon at the outdoor roller hockey rink at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick. The two friends both coach and play on recreation league hockey teams in the Tri-Cities. The National Weather Service predicts windy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend travelers on mountain passes should be prepared for snow and possible hazardous driving conditions. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald