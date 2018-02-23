It’s snowing? Flurries predicted through the weekend

Winter isn’t done with the Tri-Cities yet.
Snow began falling across the Mid-Columbia starting around 4 p.m. Friday. Less than an inch is predicted to fall across much of the Lower Columbia Basin, the National Weather Service said.
The snow is expected to taper off before Saturday afternoon as weather warms into the high 40s, according to weather service predictions.
Even with the warmer air during the day, nighttime temps are expected to drop below freezing on Sunday, leading to a slight chance of snow in the morning and evening.
Never miss a local story.
Forecasters predict a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
The snow outside of the Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley are expected to be a little deeper with Walla Walla, Pendleton and Goldendale seeing more snow.
The snowfall on Snoqualmie Pass is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon, and change to rain by Saturday night.
Forecasters are calling for up to 4 feet of snow on the pass.
Snow is expected to coat Interstate 84 on Friday with 2 to 4 inches Friday night and another 2 to 4 inches on Saturday.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments