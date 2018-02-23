Snow dusted shrubs along Albany Avenue in Kennewick. The National Weather Service is predicting flurries for the next couple of days.
Snow dusted shrubs along Albany Avenue in Kennewick. The National Weather Service is predicting flurries for the next couple of days. Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald
Snow dusted shrubs along Albany Avenue in Kennewick. The National Weather Service is predicting flurries for the next couple of days. Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

Local

It’s snowing? Flurries predicted through the weekend

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 23, 2018 04:51 PM

Winter isn’t done with the Tri-Cities yet.

Snow began falling across the Mid-Columbia starting around 4 p.m. Friday. Less than an inch is predicted to fall across much of the Lower Columbia Basin, the National Weather Service said.

The snow is expected to taper off before Saturday afternoon as weather warms into the high 40s, according to weather service predictions.

Even with the warmer air during the day, nighttime temps are expected to drop below freezing on Sunday, leading to a slight chance of snow in the morning and evening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forecasters predict a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

The snow outside of the Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley are expected to be a little deeper with Walla Walla, Pendleton and Goldendale seeing more snow.

The snowfall on Snoqualmie Pass is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon, and change to rain by Saturday night.

Forecasters are calling for up to 4 feet of snow on the pass.

Snow is expected to coat Interstate 84 on Friday with 2 to 4 inches Friday night and another 2 to 4 inches on Saturday.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Horse makes a red light escape in Kennewick

View More Video