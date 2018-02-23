Local

NV5/Dade Moeller safety streak: 2.3 million hours and counting

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

February 23, 2018 12:43 PM

NV5/Dade Moeller employees have worked 2.3 million hours without a recordable injury by Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

The company offers worker safety and radiation protection, and sustained its safety streak even while workers were at high-hazard Hanford work sites.

They worked at the 618-10 Burial Ground, the 340 Building that sits above a highly radioactive spill and single-shell waste storage tanks being emptied of radioactive and hazardous chemical waste.

“Safety drives our decision making with appropriate planning, controls and oversight, said David McCormack, NV5/Dade Moeller president.

NV5/Dade Moeller reached the 1 million hour safe-work mark in January 2013, and the 2 million safe-work mark in May 2016.

