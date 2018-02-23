Another leadership change at Trios Health

Two new leaders are on board at Trios Health to guide the public hospital district through bankruptcy and possible acquisition.
The Trios board named Scott Landrum interim chief executive officer during its meeting Thursday, and it named Tom Marshall interim chief financial officer.
The men work for Quorum Health Resources, the consulting firm hired to help Trios navigate tough financial waters.
“Trios Health has made tremendous progress in its bankruptcy proceedings and talks with RCCH Healthcare Partners the last few weeks,” Marvin Kinney, board president, said in a statement. “These two gentlemen (Landrum and Marshall) are our ‘closers,’ having direct and relevant experience in finalizing bankruptcies and transactions. They will see us through this final chapter.”
Kinney added that, “we appreciate the community’s continued support and understanding as we navigate bankruptcy and acquisition. There are a lot of moving parts, but things are lining up for a great outcome.”
The Kennewick health system’s top leadership has been in flux recently.
Craig Cudworth was serving as CEO, shepherding Trios through a difficult year that included filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy, making cuts and layoffs, and working on a partnership with RCCH HealthCare Partners and UW Medicine. But his contract was up at the beginning of February, and the board decided it wanted a new administrator.
Kinney declined to elaborate at the time.
Mark Armstrong was appointed to the post on an interim basis. Like Cudworth, he’s a Quorum employee.
Trios also recently lost CFO Tony Sudduth, who took another job outside the state.
The board appointed Mike Rolph, also a Quorum employee, to replace him, but Rolph had to leave unexpectedly for personal/family reasons, a Trios statement said.
Landrum has 30-plus years of executive experience in health care. Marshall has four decades working in the field.
