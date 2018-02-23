She’ll die behind bars. Ex-prison guard sentenced for ‘cold-blooded’ Kennewick murder

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:16 Horse makes a red light escape in Kennewick Pause 0:13 Drug task force search problem home in Pasco 0:26 Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend 0:19 Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities 0:13 Fight at Pasco party leaves one dead 1:41 A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members 1:02 Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue 0:29 Is this your urn? The Franklin County coroner is holding it for you 0:19 Video of emergency workers at rollover that trapped 2 kids 0:51 Famous Tri-City dog remembered Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Randy Harris speaks at the sentencing for Theresa Wiltse in Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick. Wiltse killed and kidnapped his wife, Sandra Harris, in November 2016. The former corrections officer will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the crimes. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Randy Harris speaks at the sentencing for Theresa Wiltse in Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick. Wiltse killed and kidnapped his wife, Sandra Harris, in November 2016. The former corrections officer will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the crimes. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald