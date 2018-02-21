‘Wild Cash’ win puts Richland Lottery player in a new home

A Richland woman told Washington Lottery officials that her winning scratch ticket will go toward fulfilling her dream of buying a “beautiful” manufactured home.
Olga Rodriguez purchased a $250,000 “Wild Cash” ticket at the Kennewick Albertsons on her way to her caretaking job.
Lottery officials did not disclose how much she received after taxes.
In a press release, the state lottery said Rodriguez informed them she purchased the scratch ticker on a whim and immediately shared the news with her client.
“He was so happy for me! I felt like he was even more excited than I was,” Rodriguez told the Lottery.
The Washington Lottery reported $673.3 million in sales of its games of chance in 2017, down more 12 percent in the past two years.
It paid $423 million in prize expenses.
A full accounting of revenue and expenses is contained in its 2017 annual report.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
