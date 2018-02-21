Week in photos Feb. 18-24, 2018

February 21, 2018 - Siblings Karen Montes, left, Froilan Godines Jr., Princess Godines, center, and Aaron Godines talked Tuesday about their memories of their father Froilan Godines who was killed eight years ago at a Pasco bar where he worked as a bouncer.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
February 21, 2018 - Hector Orozco Jr., 42, stands next to public defender Michael Quillen Thursday afternoon in Franklin County Superior Court. Judge Jackie Shea Brown determined there was probable cause to hold him on investigation of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Demetrius Graves.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 21, 2018 - Murder suspect Adan Virgen-Ponce appears Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court in connection with the 2010 murder of Froilan Godines at a Pasco nightclub. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 21, 2018 - Dan Linton and Tiffany Linton have opened Noodle Thyme at 8530 W. Gage Boulevard in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
February 21, 2018 - Daniel Martinez is opening Cigar Savvy at 8390 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennrwick on March 1.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
February 20, 2018 - Construction worker Todd Allen wrestles an armful of tumbleweeds Monday morning after discovering the work space for a retaining wall on Morency Drive in south Richland had been filled in over the weekend. Gusty winds from a passing weekend winter storm front caused blowing dust and scattered the noxious weeds across the Mid-Columbia.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 20, 2018 - Firefighters from Franklin County Fire District 3 use the Jaws of Life Monday to pry open the driver's door of a late-model Toyota Corolla involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Glade North and Selph Landing Roads. Franklin County deputy Darrell Chambers said the sedan was southbound on Glade when a westbound Toyota Tundra pickup hit it broadside after pulling away from the stop sign. Chambers said the male driver told officials he did not see the cross traffic. Both drivers and two passengers in the sedan were all wearing seat belts. Fire officials said the injuries appeared minor and non-life threatening.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 18, 2018 - RadCon attendees surround and photograph Star Wars cosplay characters, Chewbacca and a storm trooper, during RadCon inside of Red Lion Hotel in Pasco on Saturday. RadCon is a non-profit, fan run science-fiction/fantasy convention held once a year on Presidents Day Weekend, Friday-Sunday. Prices at the door are: $45 for adults and teens, children 12 and under are free with adult membership.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald