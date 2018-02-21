A Ford pickup lays on its side just outside of Prosser late Tuesday. The driver was treated at Prosser Memorial Hospital.
Watch out. Icy roads contributed to 6 wrecks on Interstate 82

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 21, 2018 05:07 PM

Late afternoon snow near Prosser led to six wrecks along Interstate 82.

A combination of warm daytime temperatures and early evening snow combined to make an icy interstate Tuesday, West Benton Fire and Rescue Capt. Todd Dormaier said.

Much of the problem started as Washington Department of Transportation was in the middle of changing shifts.

Trucks were still trying to respond around 5 p.m. when the road became dangerous to drive.

In one of the most dramatic crashes, Lael E. Cabellos, 20, of Benton City, rolled her Ford pickup about four miles outside of Prosser at 5:39 p.m.

Cabellos was treated at Prosser Memorial Hospital. She wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

State troopers cited her for driving too fast for the road.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

