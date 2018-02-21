Kennewick firefighters extinguished a small fire Wednesday morning that started in the garage of a home on the 1900 block of South Fruitland Street in Kennewick.
UPDATE: Rags start Kennewick garage fire

By Cameron Probert

February 21, 2018 10:09 AM

A compressor ignited a pile of rags Wednesday morning, sparking a garage fire in Kennewick.

The small blaze started at a home on the 1900 block of South Fruitland Street in Kennewick, said Capt. Eric Nilson.

A meter reader spotted the smoke coming from the roof just before 10 a.m.

One of the first officers on the scene went inside and woke up an elderly lady was as still asleep inside and helped her outside.

Nilson said the fire was out within 15 minutes and it did not spread to the house.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

