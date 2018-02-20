Judge Duane Taber, devoted Pasco Bulldog, dies

Duane Taber was flying his Pasco High School Bulldog colors high and proud eight years ago.
The organizers of Pasco’s Grand Old 4th of July Parade had finally asked the retired Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge to be grand marshal — a position he’d coveted since he saw his first Pasco parade as a boy in the 1930s.
“They knew I’d come screaming down if I didn’t get it. They almost waited too long,” Taber told the Herald for a feature published in 2010. He was 85 at the time. The next day, with his wife Carey at his side, Taber rolled through Pasco in a Ford Mustang, all smiles.
“Taber bleeds Pasco purple,” John Schultz, his longtime law partner, said Tuesday.
Taber, 92, died Feb. 17 at his Pasco home of liver cancer. He had been under the care of Chaplaincy Hospice House.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. March 3 at Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, 1608 W. Court St., Pasco.
Taber was remembered this week as a diligent attorney and patient judge, with kind words for all.
“I always remember him as someone who was extremely patient. He always had something good to say about someone,” recalled retired Judge Carolyn Brown. She joined the Superior Court bench about eight years before Taber left.
Taber was born March 26, 1925, in Pasco.
He graduated from Pasco High School in 1943 and joined the Navy at the height of World War II. He spent two and a half years in uniform. He was a signalman second class, spending time aboard the USS Tilman, a destroyer that saw action in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters.
After his discharge in 1945, Taber headed to Pullman to study engineering at what was then Washington State College. After a year, he transferred to the University of Washington to study law and graduated in 1952.
He returned to Pasco with Carey, who had supported him through law school. The couple had two daughters, a son, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carolyn “Carey” Taber died in 2013. They’d been married 65 years.
On his return to the Mid-Columbia, Taber briefly worked for the Atomic Energy Commission. He later joined Jim Leavy, who founded the firm now known as Leavy Schultz Davis in 1947. Taber joined in about 1953 as the second partner. Schultz signed on in 1964, becoming its third partner.
The attorneys practiced general law in the days before cases became specialized. Schultz said Taber defended criminals, as well as a murderer. But his practice was generally focused on litigation and representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases.
He left private practice to join the Benton-Franklin Superior Court bench in 1981, when then Gov. John Spellman appointed him to fill the newly created fifth seat.
Taber, who described himself as a “card-carrying Democrat,” once remarked on the irony of Spellman, a Republican, putting him on the bench. Spellman was Washington’s last Republican governor and died last month.
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller recalled Taber as a demanding judge who expected attorneys to be prepared and professional in his courtroom.
“I think I was a better lawyer for having appeared in front of him,” he said.
Taber retired in 1997. He plunged into Pasco civic life, volunteering to serve on school district and park committees.
He took a continuing interest in the community well into his ninth decade, frequently weighing in on ballot issues in frequent letters to the editor published on the Herald’s opinion page.
In 2013, he encouraged fellow Pasco residents to support a bond to pay for new schools. In 2016, he lent his support to Sam Swanberg, then a candidate for Superior Court.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
